National Film Awards 2017: Complete Winner List

The winners list for the 64th National Film Awards were announced today. Some of Bollywood’s best work from 2016, Neerja, Rustom, and Dangal came to limelight again after grabbing the National Awards. For the first time, the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar won the National Award for his role in Rustom. Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja which made everyone cry won the best Hindi feature film award. Meanwhile take a look at other non-Bollywood films that grabbed the Award.
Best Feature Film: Kasaav (Marathi)
Best Direction: Rajesh Mapuskar for Ventilator(Marathi)
Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Rustom (Hindi)
Best Actress: Surabhi C.M for Minnaminungu – the Firefly (Malayalam)
Best Supporting Actor: Manoj Joshi for Dashakriya (Marathi)
Best Supporting Actress: Zaira Wasim for Dangal (Hindi)
Best Child Artist: Adish Praveen for Kunju Daivam (Malayalam), Nur Islam and Samiul Alam for Sahaj Pather Gappo (Bengali), Manohara. K for Railway Children (Kannada)
Best Male Playback Singer: Sundharayyar for song Jasmie E from film Joker (Tamil)
Best Female Playback Singer: Iman Chakraborty for song Tumi Jaake Bhalo Basho from film Praktan (Bengali)
Best Cinematography: S. Thirunavukarasu for 24 (Tamil)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Screenplay writer (original): Syam Pushkaran for Maheshinte Prathikooram (Malayalam)
Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Sanjay Krishnaji Patil for Dashakriya (Marathi)
Dialogues: Tarun Bhascker for Peli Chuplu (Telugu)
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY
Sound Designer: Jayadevan Chakka Dath for Kaadu Pookkunna Neram (Malayalam)
Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Alok De for Ventilator (Marathi)
Best Editing: Rameshwar for Ventilator (Marathi)
Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborthy, Shreyas Khedekar and Amit Ray for 24 (Tamil)
Best Costume Designer: Sachin Lovalekar for Cycle (Marathi)
Best Make-up Artist: NK Ramakrishna for Allama (Kannada)
Best Music Direction (Songs /Background Score): Bapu Padmanabha for Allama (Kannada)
Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu for song Entha Pakkam from film Dharma Durai (Tamil), Anupam Roy for Tumi Jaake Bhalo Basho from Praktan(Bengali)
Special Jury Award: Mohan Lal
Best Choreography: Raju Sundaram for Janatha Garrage(Telugu)
Best Special Effect: Naveen Paul for Shivaay (Hindi)
SPECIAL MENTION
Sonam Kapoor for Neerja (Hindi)
Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi) and Maj Rati Keteki (Assamese) Producer Red Carper Moving Pictures and director Shubhashish
Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi) Producer Eleeanora Images Private Ltd and director Nila
Madhab Panda for Kadvi Hawa (Hindi)
Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Assamese Film: Maj Rati Keteki
Best Bengali Film: Bisorjon
Best Hindi Film: Neerja
Best Kannada Film: Reservation
Best Konkani Film: K Sera Sera –Ghodpachen Ghoddtelem
Best Malayalam Film: Maheshinte Prathikaaram
Best Marathi Film: Dashakriya
Best Telegu Film: Peli Chuplu
Best Gujarati Film: Wrong Side Raju
Best Tamil Film: Joker
Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Moran Film: Haanduk
Best Tulu Film: Madipu
Non-Feature Films
Best Non Feature Film: Fireflies In The Abyss
Best Debut Film of a Director: Soz…A Ballad of Maladies by Tushar Madhav
Best Biographical/ Historical Reconstruction: Zikr Us
Parivashka: Begum Akhtar
Best Arts/Cultural Film: In The Shadow of Time and The Lord of The Universe
Best Environment Film including Agriculture: The Tiger Who Crossed The Line
Best Film on Social Issues: I Am Jeeja and Sanath
Best Educational Film: The Waterfall
Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Matitle Kusti
Best Investigative Film: Placebo
Best Animation Film: Hum Chitra Banate Hain
Special Jury Award: The Cinema Travellers
Best Short Fiction Film: Aaba
Best Film on Family Values: Little Magician
Best Direction: Aaba Aiktaay Naa?
Best Cinematography: Kalpvriksha” and Adnyat
Best Audiography: In Return Just A Book
Best Editing: Gudh
Best Music: Leeches
Best Narration/Voice Over: Makino
Also read: Pink’s National Award win: Shoojit Sircar, Taapsee Pannu say film had potential to win any award
SPECIAL MENTION
Director Amitabh Parashar for The Eyes of Darkness
Director Ramen Borah and Sibanu Borah for Sikar Aru Sitkar
Director Soumya Sadanandan for Chembai-Descoperire A Mea Unei Legend
BEST WRITING ON CINEMA
Best Book on Cinema: Lata : Sur Gatha by Yatindra Mishra
Best Film Critic: G. Dhananjayan
Most Film Friendly State Award: State of Uttar Pradesh
Special Mention: State of Jharkhand
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now