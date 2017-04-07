National Film Awards 2017: Complete Winner List

Akshay Kumar won the best actor awards for Rustom, Zaira Wasim won the national award for Dangal, Neerja won the best feature film award. Akshay Kumar won the best actor awards for Rustom, Zaira Wasim won the national award for Dangal, Neerja won the best feature film award.

The winners list for the 64th National Film Awards were announced today. Some of Bollywood’s best work from 2016, Neerja, Rustom, and Dangal came to limelight again after grabbing the National Awards. For the first time, the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar won the National Award for his role in Rustom. Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja which made everyone cry won the best Hindi feature film award. Meanwhile take a look at other non-Bollywood films that grabbed the Award.

Best Feature Film: Kasaav (Marathi)

Best Direction: Rajesh Mapuskar for Ventilator(Marathi)

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Rustom (Hindi)

Best Actress: Surabhi C.M for Minnaminungu – the Firefly (Malayalam)

Best Supporting Actor: Manoj Joshi for Dashakriya (Marathi)

Best Supporting Actress: Zaira Wasim for Dangal (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Adish Praveen for Kunju Daivam (Malayalam), Nur Islam and Samiul Alam for Sahaj Pather Gappo (Bengali), Manohara. K for Railway Children (Kannada)

Best Male Playback Singer: Sundharayyar for song Jasmie E from film Joker (Tamil)

Best Female Playback Singer: Iman Chakraborty for song Tumi Jaake Bhalo Basho from film Praktan (Bengali)

Best Cinematography: S. Thirunavukarasu for 24 (Tamil)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Screenplay writer (original): Syam Pushkaran for Maheshinte Prathikooram (Malayalam)

Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Sanjay Krishnaji Patil for Dashakriya (Marathi)

Dialogues: Tarun Bhascker for Peli Chuplu (Telugu)

BEST AUDIOGRAPHY

Sound Designer: Jayadevan Chakka Dath for Kaadu Pookkunna Neram (Malayalam)

Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Alok De for Ventilator (Marathi)

Best Editing: Rameshwar for Ventilator (Marathi)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborthy, Shreyas Khedekar and Amit Ray for 24 (Tamil)

Best Costume Designer: Sachin Lovalekar for Cycle (Marathi)

Best Make-up Artist: NK Ramakrishna for Allama (Kannada)

Best Music Direction (Songs /Background Score): Bapu Padmanabha for Allama (Kannada)

Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu for song Entha Pakkam from film Dharma Durai (Tamil), Anupam Roy for Tumi Jaake Bhalo Basho from Praktan(Bengali)

Special Jury Award: Mohan Lal

Best Choreography: Raju Sundaram for Janatha Garrage(Telugu)

Best Special Effect: Naveen Paul for Shivaay (Hindi)

SPECIAL MENTION

Sonam Kapoor for Neerja (Hindi)

Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi) and Maj Rati Keteki (Assamese) Producer Red Carper Moving Pictures and director Shubhashish

Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi) Producer Eleeanora Images Private Ltd and director Nila

Madhab Panda for Kadvi Hawa (Hindi)

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Assamese Film: Maj Rati Keteki

Best Bengali Film: Bisorjon

Best Hindi Film: Neerja

Best Kannada Film: Reservation

Best Konkani Film: K Sera Sera –Ghodpachen Ghoddtelem

Best Malayalam Film: Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Best Marathi Film: Dashakriya

Best Telegu Film: Peli Chuplu

Best Gujarati Film: Wrong Side Raju

Best Tamil Film: Joker

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Moran Film: Haanduk

Best Tulu Film: Madipu

Non-Feature Films

Best Non Feature Film: Fireflies In The Abyss

Best Debut Film of a Director: Soz…A Ballad of Maladies by Tushar Madhav

Best Biographical/ Historical Reconstruction: Zikr Us

Parivashka: Begum Akhtar

Best Arts/Cultural Film: In The Shadow of Time and The Lord of The Universe

Best Environment Film including Agriculture: The Tiger Who Crossed The Line

Best Film on Social Issues: I Am Jeeja and Sanath

Best Educational Film: The Waterfall

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Matitle Kusti

Best Investigative Film: Placebo

Best Animation Film: Hum Chitra Banate Hain

Special Jury Award: The Cinema Travellers

Best Short Fiction Film: Aaba

Best Film on Family Values: Little Magician

Best Direction: Aaba Aiktaay Naa?

Best Cinematography: Kalpvriksha” and Adnyat

Best Audiography: In Return Just A Book

Best Editing: Gudh

Best Music: Leeches

Best Narration/Voice Over: Makino

SPECIAL MENTION

Director Amitabh Parashar for The Eyes of Darkness

Director Ramen Borah and Sibanu Borah for Sikar Aru Sitkar

Director Soumya Sadanandan for Chembai-Descoperire A Mea Unei Legend

BEST WRITING ON CINEMA

Best Book on Cinema: Lata : Sur Gatha by Yatindra Mishra

Best Film Critic: G. Dhananjayan

Most Film Friendly State Award: State of Uttar Pradesh

Special Mention: State of Jharkhand

