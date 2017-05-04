National Awards 2017: Baahubali, Dangal shining examples of Make in India, says Venkaiah Naidu

Information and Broadcasting minister Venkiah Naidu with president Pranab Mukherjee at the 64th National Awards ceremony. (Images: APH) Information and Broadcasting minister Venkiah Naidu with president Pranab Mukherjee at the 64th National Awards ceremony. (Images: APH)

At the 64th National Awards ceremony Venkaiah Naidu addressed the gathering consisting of leading lights of the Indian Film Fraternity. The Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting spoke about cinema and about how films transport us to a different world giving us a reprieve from our mundane lives. Here are the top 5 takeaways from his speech!

1.Make in India is reflected in all the movies that we

see now one after another. They are all becoming popular not only in India, but across the globe, whether it is Dangal, Sultan or the latest release Baahubali.

2. Baahubali is making waves across the world. It has become a trendsetter in terms of scale and grandeur. It features home-grown talent and has been produced by our people. I congratulate the director for his highly skilled proof and wonderful achievement which is making all of us proud.

2. From the time of Raja Harishchandra directed by Dadasahed Phalke in 1913 to now, film industry has grown a lot, especially in terms of technology.

3. K. Vishwanath, the winner of Dadasaheb Phalke National award this year, is the man who has worked on films that have no violence, nor vulgarity, no obscenity and set a great example having attained success.

4. About 1500 films release in India every year, and about 25 to 30 release every week. The role it plays is too significant and it is the cheapest available entertainment for mankind. It engages audience in average for about 2 and half hours and how creative and constructive this engagement is something to think about.

