National Award for Sonam Kapoor glorious validation of her talent: Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has praised Sonam Kapoor as she got a special mention at the 64th National Film Awards for her portrayal of slain air hostess, Neerja Bhanot, in Neerja. The 66-year-old actress, who essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot’s mother in the movie, said she is glad to see the Raanjhanaa star’s growth as an artiste and that the prestigious honour will motivate her to do better work.

“Sonam is like my own bachcha. To see her growth as an artiste is a very fulfilling experience for me personally. The National award for Sonam is such a glorious validation of her talent.

“It just makes her so much more confident to do better work. I am very proud of her,” Azmi said in a poster which was shared by Sonam on social media.

“This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this,” Sonam wrote alongside the photo.

While, Madhvani, who directed the movie, said, “High praise from @AzmiShabana and well deserved @sonamakapoor. Very happy for you.”

This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this! pic.twitter.com/3PrBKSLVag — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017

All coz of you ram! You pushed me and thank god I didn’t fall! ❤❤❤ http://t.co/f00r1sHw5w — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017

Ram!!! Seriously !! You were super ram! You flew down and caught me! That’s why #thankramididntfall http://t.co/Vc10enoxsf — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 13, 2017

The film Neerja also won National Award for the best Hindi feature film.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is presently working with Akshay Kumar for Padman. As of today, Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor have worked jointly in two movies. They have previously worked together in films like Thank You and Bombay Talkies. Padman will also mark Twinkle Khanna’s debut as a producer under the banners of Mrs Funny Bones Movies.

Shabana Azmi will soon be seen in Aparna Sen’s film, Sonata.

With inputs from PTI.

