Naseeruddin Shah used to call me Miss Giggles: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is happy to have reunited with the legendary Naseeruddin Shah once again for Begum Jaan. The duo has delivered hit films in the past like The Dirty Picture and Ishqiya. They now will be seen in an altogether different avatar in Begum Jaan. Interestingly, while shooting for their earlier films Shah used to call Vidya Miss Giggles because of her frequent giggling. However, Vidya did not give him any chance to call her by the same name in Begum Jaan too.

Revealing the same, Vidya told us, “I used to giggle a lot and Naseer sir would call me Miss Giggles. But this time, he was surprised I wasn’t giggling so much.”

For Vidya, shooting with Naseeruddin Shah was both wonderful as well as nerve wracking because she kick-started her film’s schedule with the senior actor.

Sharing her experience of shooting with Shah, Vidya told indianexpress.com, “It was wonderful. My first day was with Naseer sir. I asked Srijit Mukherjee (director) why would you do that because all said and done, you are still nervous on the first day. You don’t know what you are going to do on sets and then you are also facing Naseer sir. I told my director to not put me under so much pressure. He then told me that Naseer sir’s dates were not available later on. But he is always so warm and wonderful and my first three days of shoot were with him. I am amazed by how effortlessly he does everything that he does. And that is why he is Naseer sir.”

After Kahaani 2, Begum Jaan will mark yet another women centric drama helmed by the redoubtable Balan. When asked how she manages to grab powerful women oriented cinema, Vidya said, “When you want something, the universe conspires to get you that. Perhaps these kind of films veer towards me. I too get drawn to issues that are specific to women. And by doing them, I am also trying to realise my worth and value with every passing day.”

Begum Jaan is a story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes, riding against the tide amidst the changing political scenario during the Partition. It has Vidya Balan playing the title role. Apart from Naseeruddin Shah, the film also stars Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapur, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Rajesh Sharma and Priyanka Setia among others.

