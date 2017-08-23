The Hungry trailer: Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra’s film will leave you confused and intrigued

Tisca Chopra shares screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in The Hungry. Tisca Chopra shares screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in The Hungry.

Tisca Chopra and Naseeruddin Shah are joining hands for The Hungry, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus. The trailer shows Tisca seeking revenge for the murder of her first born but the identity of the murderer remains unknown. While the trailer leaves us intrigued, it really does not reveal anything about the plot.

According to the makers of the film, The Hungry, written and directed by Bornila Chatterjee, is about the violence that exists between power and love – a macabre fairy-tale set in the elite circles of north India.

Talking about The Hungry, Naseeruddin Shah, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said, “What really got through to me was that it’s a pretty accurate picture of the small town power elite in India where you have the sugar barons, the guys who make textile or landlords. There have been many instances of brothers gunning each other down, parents killing their children or vice versa. It was a sort of an attempt to understand people of that kind, and not pass judgment on them.”

Tisca Chopra added, “For any actor, Shakespeare is always on the wish list. You always sort of want to tick that box. There’s a sense of inherent power in my character Tulsi. She is not emasculated or in any way angular or aggressive or the standard caveats of being strong. I think there is a power source inherent in her. And I have heard people talk about parts like this but I haven’t really experienced it and I’m experiencing it now.”

The Hungry, a co-production of Cinestaan Film Company & Film London, will have its world premiere at the TIFF 2017.

