Naseeruddin Shah’s Hope Aur Hum is a family entertainer: Director Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Naseeruddin Shah starrer Hope Aur Hum is a family entertainer with a simple story, says its director Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

The first poster of the project, based on a family in Mumbai and also featuring Sonali Kulkarni, Kabir Sajid, Naveen Kasturia and Aamir Bashir, was released on Monday. It shows the entire cast posing against a bright yellow background with antique items spread out all over.

Bandyopadhyay said in a statement to IANS, “When we scripted ‘Hope aur Hum’, we intended it to be a perfect family entertainer. We are thrilled at how it has turned out and are absolutely ecstatic we could bring together such a talented cast to star in the film.

“From Naseer sir to Sonali Kulkarni everybody brought life to their character. The audience can look out for a simple story that they will easily relate to. It’s a story about love, hope and destiny and Ravi K. Chandran’s cinematography lends the perfect poetic realism to it.”

Scheduled to release on May 11, Hope Aur Hum tells the tale of the Srivastava family whose lives are affected by the senior most member of the family, Nagesh (Naseeruddin). His obsession with his traditional copying machine called Mr. Sonnecken starts to take a toll on the relationship of the entire family.

With the family revolting against Nagesh’s old ways, the film tells the tale of the transition between the old and new, explored through the ideas of three different generations.

Produced by Thumbnail Pictures, the film is presented by PVR Pictures.

