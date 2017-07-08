Naseeruddin Shah and Neeraj Pandey come together for Aiyaary after A Wednesday

This is only the second time Neeraj Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah are working together. This is only the second time Neeraj Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah are working together.

They created magic with A Wednesday. Now, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Naseeruddin Shah have once again joined forces for Aiyaary. Pandey, who is directing the film, took to Twitter to welcome the A Wednesday actor on the sets of the film, with a black and white snapshot. “Happy to have him back on our sets. Aiyaary. Mumbai. July,” Pandey tweeted.

Aiyaary features Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee. It is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, and are yet right in their own ways. The character essayed by Naseeruddin is under strict wraps as of now. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, the film is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia. It is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.

Naseeruddin Shah played an unnamed character who refers to himself simply as the Common Man. Anupam Kher played the police commissioner of Mumbai police. The movie was so called as the events depicted in the movie occurred on a particular Wednesday. The film was made on a low budget and went on to become a surprising hit majorly due to word of mouth publicity and unconventional publicity by critics most of whom gave it a positive review.

Neeraj Pandey’s last film was the biopic on star Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni called M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role along with Disha Patani.

