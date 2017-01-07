Naseeruddin Shah on Dangal: While most stars are insecure, Aamir Khan is an exception

Naseeruddin Shah’s look from his upcoming film, The Hunger. Naseeruddin Shah’s look from his upcoming film, The Hunger.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has impressed the entire world. People are constantly talking about how it grabbed the imagination of the audience and the reason why it is breaking records. Major credit is being given to Aamir’s thoughtful execution of his part and the debutantes, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, whose hard-work to get in the soul of their characters was quite visible onscreen. But veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah believes it is not the first time. The actor is in awe of Aamir Khan and has all the good words for him.

Naseer had an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. When asked about the transition in the Indian film industry with supporting characters coming at par with the leads, Naseer took the example of Aamir’s film. He said especially the ones where Aamir gets involved more than an actor, giving importance to supporting roles becomes his priority everytime.

Urging other stars to follow Aamir’s league, he said, “If you study Aamir’s films, the one he is involved in and has been responsible for, you will always see convincing and powerful supporting roles. I’ve been trying to credit Aamir for it because it cannot be just coincidence that right from Lagaan, Sarfarosh and so many other films, they all are complete scripts. Though he has been the focus of all such films, he made sure he has interesting roles played by good actors. It is not something that’s witnessed often, but it should be. Most of our stars are pretty insecure. They make sure that apart from them, the others actors are mediocre but Aamir is an exception.”

Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama has crossed Rs 300 crore collections in the domestic market. After surpassing Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal is moving towards taking over PK to become the all time highest grosser in Hindi cinema.

Naseeruddin Shah is currently busy shooting for his next film titled The Hungry. It is based on the play by William Shakespeare. He will also appear in a supporting role in the upcoming film, Ok Jaanu. On being asked if, in real life, he would suggest the couples go ahead for live-in relationships, he said, “I would have done the same thing in real life. I did the role because of Shaad (Ali). It was great fun to get directed by him. The character was also charming. I was happy to play it as it was completely painless. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor are wonderful in the film.”

He added, “I don’t know how important my role is in the film. But in real life, I would give a thumbs up to it. You can’t tell these kids today about how they should lead their lives. They have to work on their own equation. You can’t advise them on their relationship. And that’s what I follow in my personal life as well.”

