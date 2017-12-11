Nargis Fakhri to play an Afghan girl in Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz

Nargis Fakhri to comeback on screen with Sanjay Dutt starrer. Nargis Fakhri to comeback on screen with Sanjay Dutt starrer.

Nargis Fakhri has been away from the silver screen for a while now. But it seems the wait for her fans has got over. The actor has bagged an interesting project opposite none other than Sanjay Dutt. Nargis will be seen playing an Afghan girl who runs an NGO in Sanjay’s next titled Torbaaz. The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to Twitter and wrote, “Nargis Fakhri to star as an Afghan girl who runs an NGO in Sanjay Dutt starter #Torbaaz… Directed by Girish Malik and produced by Rahul Mittra… Presented by Raju Chadha of Wave Group.”

Torbaaz is based in Afghanistan and is a story about child suicide bombers there, who have been trained to believe that killing is a virtue and glory is in an afterlife. The film is produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.

In the film, Sanjay plays an army officer who wants to give the ‘children of war’ a ray of hope.

“I am keen to be a part of films that are highly content driven. I want to create a memorable slate of films for my fans,” Sanjay Dutt earlier said in a statement.

Sanjay had apparently penned five songs when he was in Yerwada Jail. One of them “O Meri Aangan Ki Chidiya Hai Tu” will feature in this film.

“’O meri aangan ki chidiya hai tu’ is about a father-daughter relationship. It’s beautifully written and relevant to our film as Sanju’s character loses his child. I got very emotional when I heard it and told him we would like to use it in Torbaaz. He readily agreed,” producer Rahul Mittra said in an interview earlier.

Meanwhile, Sanjay has his hands full with different roles. He made a comeback with Bhoomi, which released this year. Now, he is shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

