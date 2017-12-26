Nargis Fakhri spends Christmas with ‘loved ones’ and it’s not Uday Chopra. See photo

Is Nargis Fakhri dating this guy? Is Nargis Fakhri dating this guy?

Nargis Fakhri’s relationship status has filled gossip columns for several years. The rumours of her dating Yash Raj Films scion and actor Uday Chopra never failed to make headlines.

In fact, a few websites recently suggested that the two are planning to move in together and take their relationship to the next level by getting married. However, a photo shared by Nargis Fakhri has raised a few eyebrows. In the photo, Nargis can be seen sitting right across the Christmas tree and looking straight into the eyes of a man. The picture is quite romantic and so is the caption. The actor wrote, “‘Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones ! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas”

Now, it you were wondering about this man, then let us introduce you to Matt Alonzo. Matt is an American editor and filmmaker and seems he is quite close to Nargis. Matt shared a beautiful picture from his Christmas celebration where Nargis is blushing as he called her his Santa. So, is there something cooking between the two? Well, only Nargis has an answer to this.

Recently, the actor quashed the rumours of her moving in with Uday. In an interview earlier, she said, “I have my own place to stay in. In fact, I have a home everywhere that I work… Not homes owned by me, just places on rent. You will be stunned when you see my key-ring. It’s got a key to open locks in every city that I go to. Luckily, the keys are colour co-ordinated with the locks.”

See Nargis Fakhri photo:

On the work front, Nargis is at present shooting for Torbaaz, which stars Sanjay Dutt. She appeared in Snoop Dogg’s recent music video in which the actor has also lent her voice.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd