Nargis Fakhri photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri is one of the most striking actors in Bollywood. Born to a Pakistani father and a Czech mother in Queens, New York, she calls herself a global citizen. She began her modelling career in The CW series America’s Next Top Model and subsequently appeared in many fashion shows working for freelance modelling agencies. Fakhri was the first girl to be brought back twice on America’s Next Top Model and also the first girl of Pakistani descent in the history of America’s Next Top Model in the year 2003.

Soon she got lucky after she got noticed by director Imtiaz Ali after she appeared in the Indian print campaign for the 2009 Kingfisher Calendar. He offered her the role in his then upcoming directorial movie, Rockstar, opposite none other than Ranbir Kapoor. This movie brought her fame and she later appeared in the critically acclaimed movie, Madras Cafe, where she garnered a lot of appreciation.

Having appeared in over 10 films alongside the leading actors of Bollywood, Fakhri has been felicitated with numerous awards at various award ceremonies. She is soon going to be seen in an English movie called 5 Weddings during 2017. She made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Spy alongside actors like Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham and Jude Law amongst others. In the year 2016, Fakhri made a special appearance in the Tamil film Saagasam to perform in the item number Desi Girl with the film’s lead actor Prashanth.

