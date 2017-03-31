Latest News

Nargis Fakhri photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri is one of the most striking actors in Bollywood. We bring you her HQ images and best photoshoot videos.

Published:March 31, 2017
Nargis Fakhri's hot HD and HQ photos.

Nargis Fakhri is one of the most striking actors in Bollywood. Born to a Pakistani father and a Czech mother in Queens, New York, she calls herself a global citizen. She began her modelling career in The CW series America’s Next Top Model and subsequently appeared in many fashion shows working for freelance modelling agencies. Fakhri was the first girl to be brought back twice on America’s Next Top Model and also the first girl of Pakistani descent in the history of America’s Next Top Model in the year 2003.

Soon she got lucky after she got noticed by director Imtiaz Ali after she appeared in the Indian print campaign for the 2009 Kingfisher Calendar. He offered her the role in his then upcoming directorial movie, Rockstar, opposite none other than Ranbir Kapoor. This movie brought her fame and she later appeared in the critically acclaimed movie, Madras Cafe, where she garnered a lot of appreciation.

Having appeared in over 10 films alongside the leading actors of Bollywood, Fakhri has been felicitated with numerous awards at various award ceremonies. She is soon going to be seen in an English movie called 5 Weddings during 2017. She made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Spy alongside actors like Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham and Jude Law amongst others. In the year 2016, Fakhri made a special appearance in the Tamil film Saagasam to perform in the item number Desi Girl with the film’s lead actor Prashanth.

Nargis Fakhri began her modelling career in The CW series America’s Next Top Model.

Fakhri was the first girl to be brought back to the America’s Next Top Model.

Nargis Fakhri made a debut with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar.

Her role opposite Ranbir Kapoor was highly appreciated.

Fakhri also starred in Main Tera Hero.

Nargis looks absolutely ravishing in this black ensemble.

Nargis performed an item number Yaar Naa Miley.

She also starred in Madras Cafe with John Abraham.

Nargis was a  Kingfisher Calendar girl.

Nargis Fakhri starred in Spy, her first Hollywood film.

It was rumoured that Nargis was dating Uday Chopra.

Nargis won a number of awards for Rockstar.

Nargis in a black dress

Nargis’ dance sequence in Rockstar’s Hawa Hawa made a lot of buzz.

She even won Best Supporting Actor for Main Tera Hero.

Nargis’ mother is from Pakistan.

She is definitely a stunner as far as looks are concerned.

Nargis Fakhri’s acting skills have also been appreciated with a number of awards.

Nargis at the promotions of one her films.

The B-town beauty looks equally amazing in this casual look.

She rocks every role and look that she essays.

 

Nargis Fakhri in Boho tasseled blouse by Verandah and pants by Nitya Bajaj. (Source: Instagram/Nargis Fakhri)

She also starred in the Housefull series.

Her looks at award shows have been one to die for.

Nargis looks beautiful.

She rocks this pant suit like a diva.

Nargis looks more than cute in this picture.

Nargis Fakhri takes a selfie.

Nargis did a cameo in Dishoom.

Nargis Fakhri played a war correspondent in Madras Cafe.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nargis at her playful best.

Nargis has a mixed ethnicity, her father being Czech.

Nargis describes herself as a global citizen.

Nargis has also grabbed a number of brand endorsement contracts.

Nargis being her sexy self.

Nargis wanted to pursue music.

A still from Rockstar.

Nargis Fakhri parents divorced when she was six.

Nargis Fakhri looks mind blowing in this white dress.

A close shot of her chiselled look.

Nargis posing for a photoshoot.

Nargis Fakhri in a swimsuit at the beach.

Nargis Fakhri appearing regularly at fashion shows.

Nargis Fakhri started working in India because she felt connected to her roots.

Nargis cool look sporting sunglasses.

Nargis in a formal look.

Nargis Fakhri performed a number Dhating Naach in Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

Nargis Fakhri at an award show.

Nargis Fakhri performance in Spy also won her awards.

Nargis Fakhri Hot Maxim September 2014 Photoshoot Pictures.

Watch Nargis Fakhri top photo shoots here:

