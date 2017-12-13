Nargis Fakhri on singing with Snoop Dogg: Completely thrilled to sing with the iconic rapper

Nargis Fakhri sings with Snoop Dogg in ‘Woofer.’ Nargis Fakhri sings with Snoop Dogg in ‘Woofer.’

Actor Nargis Fakhri, who has worked with American rapper Snoop Dogg in a new single ‘Woofer’, says she was “completely thrilled to sing with the iconic” artist.

Dr Zeus has come out with ‘Woofer’ featuring Snoop Dogg rapping alongside UK-based Punjabi singer Zora Randhawa.

“I really enjoyed working with Dr. Zeus and Zora and the entire BeingU team. This was a really awesome experience. For me, I grew up listening to Snoop Dogg so when this came my way, I was completely thrilled to give it a shot and sing with someone as iconic as him,” Nargis said in a statement.

“Also our director Matt Alonzo was great and easy to work with. The song is super cool and I can’t wait for everyone to see the video and hear the entire song,” she added.

Shot in Los Angeles, the song has been produced by BeingU Music — a record label dedicated to push forward independent Indian music across the world through exciting collaborations with the focus on Punjabi artists.

The brand has also partnered with global music giant Sony Music and through this partnership, they intend to present fans with compelling musical content in the coming year starting with ‘Woofer’.

Talking about the single, Dr Zeus said: “At the beginning of every achievement is the desire and with the right desire, you have the power to become what you think. ‘Woofer’ is an example of that and also a first of such wonderful collaborations I am hoping to do on the global music front.”

Gurjot Singh and Akshit Kumar, founders of BeingU Music, point out that they “aim to take the Indian music industry to the global platform”.

Rapper Snoop Dogg returns to India after eight years. The song released on Dec 13 across all major platforms.

