Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra getting married? Here’s what Nargis has to say

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra were recently spotted at Mumbai airport. Within hours, the buzz that the two might be getting back together post their break-up started. A leading entertainment daily also hinted that the two are getting married. The rumours of their patch-up have been doing rounds ever since. However, Nargis Fakhri has slammed the rumours. The actor took to Twitter and said, “Wow u guys really love making stuff up. Now who started this rumor. I think u r dying for me to marry someone.”

Wow u guys really love making stuff up. 😂👏🏼 now who started this rumor 😂🤔. I think u r dying for me to marry someone😂😩🤦🏻‍♀️👏🏼😂 http://t.co/9eQ7Ks7ZIu — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) May 3, 2017

This is not the first time when Nargis spoke on her dating life. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Nargis said earlier, “Am I really dating? Interesting you ask me. Uday Chopra is a person who will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. He is the most amazing human being who I have ever met in my entire life not just in India but around the world. If anyone is his friend that person is lucky to have him in his life.”

Nargis and Uday’s break-up reportedly happened when Nargis left India in the midst of promoting her film, Housefull 3. So much so, it was being said that Nargis had a nervous breakdown at that time. However, Nargis denied the rumours and told DNA, “When I came here, I had arsenic and lead poisoning and no one knew what was wrong with me. It can happen in many ways — it could be in the water, food, rusted lead pipes in an old building. The doctor tested me, but he was so scared because it was at a very high level and I asked him ‘What do I do?’ Then I cured myself. Ayurveda is based on naturopathy, herbs basically but it was a combination of different things that I researched and six months later I got the test done again and there was nothing! The doctor was like ‘Oh, my God! How did you do this?’ And I said I will tell you when I see you.”

