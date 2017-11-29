Nargis Fakhri all set to tie the knot with Uday Chopra?

Nargis Fakhri is said to be living with Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri is said to be living with Uday Chopra.

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra’s on-again, off-again status has often set tongues wagging. Now, it seems everything is finally settling down for the two who have never accepted their relationship on camera but have been dropping hints about each other through their social media accounts. In fact, sources claim the two are all set to get married.

According to a report in The Quint, a close family friend of the Chopras said, “There is definitely a wedding on the cards. In fact, from what we’ve been told, it may happen anytime early next year. At least that’s where it stands at the moment. Uday is fully committed to marriage. He wants to make it legal with Nargis for the last two years. But she’s commitment-phobic, both professionally and personally. She keeps running off to her home in New York. But now this time we’re told she’s in Mumbai to make the relationship legal.”

The source further said that Nargis gets along quite well with Uday’s mother Pam Chopra. The source also mentioned that Nargis has been staying with the Chopras in their Juhu bungalow.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Nargis opened up about her equation with Uday Chopra. She said, “Uday Chopra is a person who will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. He is the most amazing human being who I have ever met in my entire life not just in India but around the world. If anyone is his friend that person is lucky to have him in his life.”

Well, we are definitely waiting for an official announcement on the same.

