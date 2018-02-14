The Nargis and Sunil Dutt romance: A love story fit for the big screen

Nargis and Sunil Dutt’s love story is emotional and beautiful. Nargis and Sunil Dutt’s love story is emotional and beautiful.

The Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt love story is a tale that has been recounted in several public outlets, but people never seem to grow tired of it. Maybe because it is just that haunting and relatable.

It has been reported that Sunil Dutt had a big thing for Nargis, and the two first met on the sets of Do Bigha Zamin in the mid-1950s. He was still struggling, and she was not, and so it is said that the actor could not muster the courage to be honest about his feelings towards Nargis.

Nargis was apparently in love with Raj Kapoor during the time, despite him being married to Krishna Kapoor. Their relationship couldn’t stand the test of time, and by the late 1950s, the two had gone their separate ways. Nargis was reportedly so devastated over the whole affair that she even considered taking her own life.

And this was going on when Nargis had just started filming Mother India. During the shooting of a scene, things went haywire, and Nargis was trapped in a ring of fire; Sunil Dutt allegedly jumped into the ring like a Hindi film hero to save Nargis, suffering burns on his face and chest as a result.

Nargis then tended to Sunil for two weeks, looking after his every need. The two grew close to each other during the time. So much so that she ended opening up about her past with him.

Sunil, who was once asked about Nargis’ relationship with Raj Kapoor, had said, “I never knew there was a romance. The only thing I knew was that she came into my life. I was not concerned about her past. I know these questions arise. But I am concerned about the person who comes in my life; what matters from that day on is how true the person is to me. The past is nothing to me.”

The two eventually fell for each other and wanted to make things official, but after the duo had played mother-son in Mother India, tying the knot immediately was not an option. And then, there was also the religion factor. However, in 1958, the two tied the knot in secret and finally made things official in 1959.

Over a decade later, it was reported that Nargis had pancreatic cancer. The actor was rushed to New York, and finally came around in 1981. During the same time, the couple’s son, Sanjay Dutt, was to make his foray into Bollywood with Rocky. Nargis desperately wanted to attend the premiere of her son’s movie, but due to her failing health condition, she couldn’t. The actor breathed her last on May 3, 1981. But the tale of their love lives on in the hearts and minds of many.

