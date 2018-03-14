Actor Narendra Jha passes away

Actor Narendra Jha died of a massive heart attack at his Wada farmhouse. Actor Narendra Jha died of a massive heart attack at his Wada farmhouse.

Actor Narendra Jha, known for his work in films like Raees, Haider and Kaabil among others, passed away on March 14. He was 55. Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, a family member said, “Narendra Jha passed away at his farmhouse in Wada this morning at about 5 AM. He suffered a massive heart attack.”

Narendra Jha was in Wada with his wife Pankaja Thakur as he needed rest after suffering from a minor attack a few days ago. His medical treatment was going on in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. His wife Pankaja, who is also the former CEO for Central Board of Film Certification, had even taken a leave of four months to be with Narendra at their Wada farmhouse.

Born in Madhubani, Bihar, Narendra Jha started his career with the television industry and became a known face with shows like Begusarai, Ek Ghar Banaunga, Supercops vs Supervillains and others. He ventured into Bollywood with 2012’s Funtoosh. Following which, he was also cast in Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Last Hero by Shyam Benegal. He came to limelight with his role as Dr Hilal Meer, Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen dad in Haider. He also essayed supporting roles in movies like Force 2, Mohenjo Daro and Humari Adhuri Kahaani. He was recently seen shooting for Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Narendra Jha married Pankaja in 2015 in a quiet ceremony near Nashik.

