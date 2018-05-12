Nandita Das: Story of Manto is universal in nature

Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin among otehrs. Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin among otehrs.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the titular role in Manto, a biopic on the troubled life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. On Saturday evening, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das and Viacom 18’s Ajit Andhare among others launched the teaser of Manto at Cannes.

The film’s team went live on Facebook from Cannes and interacted with the Indian audience in Mumbai. They were asked if the film will release in Pakistan and how will today’s audience receive the film.

Manto director Nandita Das said, “This is a story of a person and a writer. The story is universal and there is nothing to do with only India or Pakistan or the border. Everybody from every country will relate to the stories of Manto and to this film.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui added, “Manto is a personality that anyone who wants to tell and hear the truth can relate to.”

Manto’s writing is still relevant today and the teaser of the film also showcases the fearless side of the writer’s life. While the release date of the film is not announced yet, the teaser has made sure that there is enough curiosity generated before the promotions of the film start.

This Nandita Das directorial has also been selected for this year’s Cannes International Film Festival.

