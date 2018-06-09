Nandita Das: Manto is not a typical festival film

Helmed by Nandita Das, Manto was the only Indian film in Un Certain Regard category at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by Nandita Das, Manto was the only Indian film in Un Certain Regard category at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Nandita Das says making Manto was a most challenging yet interesting journey. “It has been the most challenging journey for me, but probably the most interesting one too. This by far has been the biggest learning curve for me. There were challenges I faced at almost every step of the process,” Nandita told IANS in an email interview.

“It took me four years to research and write the script and two years to get funding, cast, crew, locations and all the preparation to shoot and get the film out. The genesis of the idea of the film was in 2012, Manto’s centenary celebration, and now it finally premiered in Cannes.”

After having helmed Firaaq in 2008, Nandita went behind the camera to trace the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto, to be portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film expected to release in India in September. Manto, who died in 1955 at the age of 43, penned an impressive body of work touching various genres.

He churned out about 22 collections of stories comprising a novel, essays, personal sketches and movie scripts. Out of his literary gems was a story on Mirza Ghalib. His work also gained attention for weaving stories around the ordeal of partition as well as sexuality. The film provides a window into his life during the tumultuous partitioning of British colonial India into two new nations — India and Pakistan.

Manto, co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, was the only Indian film in Un Certain Regard category at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. It will also be screened at Sydney Film Festival, which started on June 6 and will go on till June 17.

Nandita says she was “deeply involved with every department and has learnt so much in the process”. “After all I never went to a film school or assisted any director so everything was being learnt on the job and I was relying mostly on my creative instinct and life experiences.”

On her experience at the fest, she said, “I have been attending Cannes since I was invited in the main jury in 2005. Then again in 2013 in the short film jury. Including more recently to raise funds for Manto.

“Other than these two opportunities, I have been there several times as a film lover. Apart from it being the most celebrated festival, it truly manages to combine great cinema and a thriving platform for filmmakers and film lovers from all over the world. While you, of course, wish your film to be premiered in Cannes, one is aware that every filmmaker wishes that too. The competition is extremely fierce. And Manto is not a typical festival film.

“The references and context is not always easy for foreigners to understand. I didn’t know till the day they officially announced the list. It was the only Indian film in the main official sections and so it is a huge honour. I am most delighted that Manto has started its journey in Cannes.” added Nandita.

