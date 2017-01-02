Nandita Das and husband Subodh Maskara split after seven years of marriage. Here’s all the details

Nandita Das has called it quits with husband Subodh Maskara after seven years of marriage. Nandita Das has called it quits with husband Subodh Maskara after seven years of marriage.

If you thought 2016 had enough break-ups, wait for this year which has already begun on another divorce news coming from Bollywood. Actor Nandita Das and producer-husband Subodh Maskara have called it quits after seven long years of marriage. Going by reports, Nandita and Subodh have decided to separate. The couple have a six-year-old son, Vihaan.

As per a report in DNA, Nandita candid and confirmed the news on her own. In Nandita’s words, “Yes, it is true. Subodh and I have decided to separate. Thankfully, it is very amicable. Our son is our foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child we request that his and our privacy be respected. There’s nothing to hide and there’s nothing more to be said.”

Nandita says that she expects everyone to leave her and Subodh alone to deal with the situation in peace. In the very interview, she added, “Separation is never easy, more so if you have a child. For us, our son is our main concern and we are committed to ensuring his well-being.”

When she was asked about her plans further, and if she would continue to live in Mumbai or go back to Delhi where she lived for most of her life, she said that she will stay here at least until her directorial feature Manto is completed.

Who is Subodh Maskara?

Subodh Maskara is the co-founder of a production house named Chhoti. He is an entrepreneur and did his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, USA. He has been involved in various enterprising ventures, ranging from the production of television sets and the recycling of plastic bottles to founding his own event management company.

Nandita Das’ famous works:

We have seen Nandita Das in a number of films and she is known for starring in meaningful cinema like Fire, Earth, Bawandar and Kannathil Muthamittal. Her directorial debut Firaaq won much critical and international acclaim.

Nandita Das-Subodh Maskara are not the first couple whose separation news has left us shocked in recent times. Farhan Akhtar and wife Adhuna Bhabani too ended their marriage after 15-year. They have two daughters named Shakya and Akira. Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan and Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan are the others who cannot be missed in this list.

