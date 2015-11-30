Nandita Das feels ‘inspired’ in Lahore

Actress Nandita Das, who was in Lahore for a two-day festival, found the experience inspirational.
The actress, who has earlier worked in Pakistani film “Ramchand Pakistani”, was here for two-day Khayaal Festival – an endeavour to promote art, literature, discussion and debate in Pakistan.
“Thank you @KhayaalFestival for having me here in Lahore. You push the boundaries of culture to bring about change. Felt inspired,” Nandita tweeted.
— Nandita Das (@nanditadas) November 28, 2015
When IANS asked her about the fest earlier, she said: “It is bringing together writers, thinkers, filmmakers, artists, actors and musicians to discuss and debate various issues. I am in two sessions and one of them will be a conversation with the Pakistan director/actor of the film on Manto.”
Nandita is working on a script to trace the life of Pakistani short story writer Sadat Hassan Manto.
