Nandita Das feels ‘inspired’ in Lahore

Actress Nandita Das, who was in Lahore for a two-day festival, found the experience inspirational.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: November 30, 2015 10:08 am
The actress, who has earlier worked in Pakistani film "Ramchand Pakistani", was here for two-day Khayaal Festival – an endeavour to promote art, literature, discussion and debate in Pakistan.
The actress, who has earlier worked in Pakistani film “Ramchand Pakistani”, was here for two-day Khayaal Festival – an endeavour to promote art, literature, discussion and debate in Pakistan.

“Thank you @KhayaalFestival for having me here in Lahore. You push the boundaries of culture to bring about change. Felt inspired,” Nandita tweeted.

When IANS asked her about the fest earlier, she said: “It is bringing together writers, thinkers, filmmakers, artists, actors and musicians to discuss and debate various issues. I am in two sessions and one of them will be a conversation with the Pakistan director/actor of the film on Manto.”

Nandita is working on a script to trace the life of Pakistani short story writer Sadat Hassan Manto.

