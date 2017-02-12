Nana Patekar to get Lifetime Achievement Award

I may not be great, but I consider myself an above average actor. You should have good counterparts to share your responsibility- Nana Patekar I may not be great, but I consider myself an above average actor. You should have good counterparts to share your responsibility- Nana Patekar

Veteran actor Nana Patekar will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bodhisattva International Film Festival (BIFF) in Patna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

“Bodhisattva Voice of Change Lifetime Achievement Award is going to Nana Patekar for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and unmatched dedication in the field of social work and responsibility,” Sneha Routray, Grameen Sneh Foundation President and BIFF organiser, said in a statement.

Grameen Sneh Foundation, through an initiative called Bihar: Ek Virasat, organises the international film festival every year. The organisers claim that over 3,000 films from Iran, the US, France, Italy, Spain, Britain Turkey, Russia, Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Bangladesh, Canada, Portugal, Austria and Mexico, among others, have been received as entries to the festival under feature film, documentaries and shorts categories.

Among the expected attendees are Ketan Mehta, Mahesh Bhatt, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shyam Benegal and Swara Bhaskar, Routray said.

BIFF will be held from February 16 to 23.

Actor Nana Patekar, who has proved his mettle repeatedly in commercial as well as in offbeat movies, says he likes those roles which challenge him to explore something new about his art.

Previously at a trailer lauch of his film Nana had said, “Since I belong to the theater (background), I enjoy working in these kinds of films which give you a challenge and scope to explore, as an actor. I like to experiment with commercial as well as offbeat movies.”

