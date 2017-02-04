Nana Patekar prefers roles which challenge him as an actor

Nana Patekar loves to do films which give him a challenge and scope to explore, as an actor Nana Patekar loves to do films which give him a challenge and scope to explore, as an actor

Actor Nana Patekar, who has proved his mettle repeatedly in commercial as well as in offbeat movies, says he likes those roles which challenge him to explore something new about his art.

At a trailer launch event of his upcoming movie Wedding Anniversary here, Nana said, “Since I belong to the theater (background), I enjoy working in these kinds of films which give you a challenge and scope to explore, as an actor. I like to experiment with commercial as well as offbeat movies.”

About his film Wedding Anniversary, the actor said that it has an engaging and entertaining story.

“It felt very satisfying to be a part of this kind of a film, just after doing an out-and-out commercial movie like ‘Welcome Back’,” he said.

The Sudhanshu Jha directorial revolves around a couple (played by Priyanshu Chatterjee and Mahie Gill) who plan to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Goa. Nana, who plays an old writer, barges into her room late at night. Eventually, she becomes an inspiration for Nana.

Talking further about it, Nana said: “‘Wedding Anniversary’ is not a typical commercial movie. I like to go into this zone just as I did a Marathi movie called ‘Natsamarat’. We didn’t make any compromise while making this film. All the actors, including Mahie and director Jha, have worked hard for this movie.

“Music of the film is also soulful and it goes with the story of the film.”

The film is scheduled to release on February 17.