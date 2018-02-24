Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer to release on December 7

Starring Arjuna Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England will release on December 7. Starring Arjuna Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England will release on December 7.

Years after it was initially announced, Namaste England is finally on the floors. Starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, the film’s scheduled release date is December 7. It was after the success of 2007’s Namastey London, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, that director Vipul Amrutlal Shah had planned to make another film in the franchise. There were a few reports back in 2011 stating that Akshay Kumar will play the lead but the film was never made back then.

11 years after the first film, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is now helming Namaste England. Parineeti Chopra shared the poster of the film on Twitter with the caption, “IT. IS. HERE. 7th Dec 2018!!!!! @arjunk26 @PenMovies @RelianceEnt @sonymusicindia #VipulAmrutlalShah #jayantilalagada #NamasteEngland”.

Arjun Kapoor shared on Twitter, “Me and Parineeti are back !!! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England 🙏!!! 7th December 2018. #NamasteEngland

@NamasteEngFilm @ParineetiChopra @RelianceEnt @PenMovies

#VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers”

“London jaana hai, legal illegal sab chalega” (Have to reach London, legal or illegal, anything will do) is the caption on the poster of the film.

The details about the plot have not been revealed yet but it is speculated that this will be a stand alone film and the story will not have much connection to the 2007 film. Namastey London was applauded for the performance of its lead actors and the music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Namaste England will be Arjun and Parineeti’s third film after Ishaqzaade and the yet to be released Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd