Nagpur: Actor Biswajit to be felicitated

Veteran actor Biswajit, known for films like Mere Sanam, Kohra and Bees Saal Baad, will be felicitated tomorrow, February 14, at the hands of Divisional Commissioner Anup Kumar at 6.30 pm at Dr Vasantrao Deshpande hall. Collector Sahin Kurwe, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar and well known chef Vishnu Manohar will be special guests on the occasion.

Biswajit will attend a musical programme Kuch Sunahari Yadein to be presented by cultural organisations Heart Beats and Sur Sangam. Special tribute will be paid to the romantic hero of yesteryears with the presentations of some of his most memorable songs on silver screen by Surabhi Dhomne, Prashant Sahare, Vivek Deshpande and Gauri Shinde. A 14-piece orchestra comprising well-known musicians from Mumbai and a 15-ft LED screen at the background will be special attractions at the show. Donation passes will be available at the hall through the day.