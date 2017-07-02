Naga Chaitanya’s next film titled Yudhdham Sharanam and its first look has left Samantha Ruth Prabhu super excited. See photo

Naga Chaitanya’s new film is titled Yudhdham Sharanam, and the actor revealed the first look of the film too. Naga Chaitanya’s new film is titled Yudhdham Sharanam, and the actor revealed the first look of the film too.

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Krishna RV Muthu’s debut directorial outing. He is paired opposite Lavanya Tripathi is the film, which is apparently a fast paced thriller. The first look of the film, and the title was released on social media. Titled Yudhdham Sharanam, it features Naga Chaitanya portraying an intense look. This is quite different from his last outing. He was seen in the film Rarandoi Vedukka Chuddham opposite Rakul Preet, which released this summer and was moderately successful.

After the director posted the intriguing first look on his official Twitter handle, Chay’s fiance, and popular south Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted, “The dream team for sure .. ❤️❤️❤️going to be amazing !!” To this, the new director replied, “Thank you Samooo!!Thanks for being a strong pillar of support from the very beginning! #NC14FirstLook #YuddhamSharanam #NC14.”

Yudhdham Sharanam also stars Srikanth, Revathy, Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles, and is bankrolled by Sai Korrapati. Chay revealed the first look on his official Twitter handle and said, “#NC14FirstLook #YuddhamSharanam thank you @krishnammuthu @ssk1122 @VaaraahiCC the dream team ! Hope you guys like it !”

According to reports, the team is looking forward to complete the shooting by the end of July to be able to release the film in August. This is much before Chay’s wedding date, which is October 6. The actor who is tying the knot with the popular south Indian star is busy taking care of his commitments in time to get free for his wedding.

