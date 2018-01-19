Nachle Na: Dil Juunglee’s new song, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem, is perfect for your party playlist

In “Nachle Na”, Taapsee Pannu is seen enjoying herself in a pub. Saqib Saleem is also seen in the song. In “Nachle Na”, Taapsee Pannu is seen enjoying herself in a pub. Saqib Saleem is also seen in the song.

Guru Randhawa will make you put on your dancing shoes with “Nachle Na”, his latest song in Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem’s film Dil Juunglee. The makers are claiming that the song is ‘the party anthem of 2018’, and we actually agree with it. The song is peppy and can easily make us hit the dance floor. We also get to see a totally new side of Taapse in the “Nachle Na” video.

In “Nachle Na”, Taapsee Pannu is seen enjoying herself in a pub. Saqib Saleem is also seen in the song and so is the singer Guru Randhawa. Well, we also got to see the film’s producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani flaunting some moves.

Watch Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Juunglee new song Nachle Na:

Even in the Dil Juunglee trailer, we meet a typical Delhi-boy Sumit played by Saqib Saleem, and Taapsee Pannu, a girl who is an easy catch and not so attractive but when the trailer skips to the future, she turns into a stunning girl and that is when the madness begins.

Dil Juunglee also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Shrishti Shrivastav, Nidhi Singh. The film is directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Dil Juunglee hits screens on February 16, 2018.

