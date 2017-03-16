Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh has her dancing shoes on with her baliye Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Watch video

Bharti Singh will be performing on Nach Baliye 8 with her fiance. Bharti Singh will be performing on Nach Baliye 8 with her fiance.

Bharti Singh is known for her comic timing, which has left us laughing out loud every time she has appeared on the screen. Now, the funny woman is going to reveal another aspect of her personality through her dance on the reality show, Nach Baliye season 8. The actor would participate in the show with her fiancee Harsh Limbachiyaa, and their chemistry looks too cute to handle already. Bharti revealed the promo of Nach Baliye on her Instagram profile along with which she wrote, “Hasne-Hasaane ka silsila toh chalta hi rahega. Now it’s time for nach with my baliye.”

Bharti has showcased her dancing skills earlier too. She had appeared on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. While on that show she was being judged purely on the basis on her dance, in this show her compatibility with her fiance would also be one of the considerations.

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, this time we are going to see some popular faces compete with each other. Along with Bharti, we would also see Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, and also Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa with husband Vikrant. While the list of contestants has us excited for the show, the judging panel is also quite interesting.

Ace choreographer Terrence Lewis and Saroj Khan will reprise their roles as judges on the show while Sonakshi Sinha has confirmed her presence. Sonakshi debuted as a judge on a singing reality show, Indian Idol. Earlier, celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit have been a judge on the show.

Talking about why she chose Nach Baliye, Sonakshi said, “When Nach Baliye came to me, I immediately connected for the dance factor. At this point, I thought this would be the best thing for me to do. It’s not just dance but the show is also about couples and their stories. So, that’s exciting.” The show will be going on-air soon.

