Naam Shabana trailer: Taapsee Pannu’s action, Akshay Kumar’s punchline keeps you hooked. Watch video

Naam Shabana trailer: Akshay Kumar delivers a great punchline with a straight face. Naam Shabana trailer: Akshay Kumar delivers a great punchline with a straight face.

Naam Shabana directed by Shivam Nair stars Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role as Ajay Singh Rajput yet again for a special appearance. Taapsee plays the titular role in this film that is set as a prequel to Neeraj Pandey’s Baby. The film traces the path of Shabana aka Meera. The trailer gives us an inkling about why Shabana joins the intelligence agency and kept us hooked till the end with its clean stunt choreography.

Watch Naam Shabana trailer:

Taapsee’s intense training in the mixed martial arts has surely helped the actor with her stunt sequences, choreographed by Hollywood stunt director, Cyril Raffaelli. The trailer is equal parts action and drama — spotlighting Taapsee’s transformation from a civilian to an agent. Shabana is trained by Ajay Singh Rajput, and theme of the film seems to be Shabana’s revenge.

Taapsee’s caliber comes across as an actor in every frame. The trailer has managed to keep audiences at the edge of their seats, wondering about Shabana’s mission and the intelligence agency’s intentions.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Mi’lord, Akshay Kumar film is a cracking watch

The trailer looks promising and just when you think that the dialogues in the movie might not be as good as it’s predecessor — Akshay Kumar proves you wrong with his punchline in the end. He delivers it with a straight face too, just like in Baby.

From ordinary to extra-ordinary, this is Shabana’s story before BABY. #NaamShabanaTrailer http://t.co/hyCCpvO4P4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 10, 2017

Manoj Bajpayee is cast as Shabana’s handler, while Anupam Kher has been recast as Om Prakash Shukla. Actor Prithviraj however has not made his presence felt in the trailer. Is he the ace in Naam Shabana’s pocket? We will have to wait and watch.

Look forward to the release of Naam Shabana on March 31, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd