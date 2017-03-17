Naam Shabana trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar are ready to kill, or die, for India. Watch video

Naam Shabana trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar shares a new trailer of the film which is a spin-off of 2015’s Baby. Naam Shabana trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar shares a new trailer of the film which is a spin-off of 2015’s Baby.

It is hard not to associate reel with real when we are so obsessed with Bollywood. A day before the second trailer of Naam Shabana landed, the news emerged that Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.08 crore to families of Indian Army martyrs. And today, we see him as a special agent who is ready to sacrifice his life for his country. Along with him is film’s Shabana, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher reprising his role as the doom-and-gloom Shukla and Manoj Bajpayee. Together, they have presented us with a trailer which is high in action, edge-of-the-seat moments and quotable dialogues. As we say in Bollywood, paisa vasool.

Naam Shabana is a spin-off of 2015’s Baby. It was Taapsee Pannu’s eight-minute sequence in Baby that so impressed the makers that they decided to make a full-fledged film with her. The film is directed by Shivam Nair, and has Akshay Kumar reprising his role as Ajay Singh Rajput in a cameo. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the bad guy.

Akshay Kumar shared the trailer with the caption, “Want to know how Shabana became a part of Team Baby?Watch the new #NaamShabanaTrailer to know Her Story Before Baby!”

See Naam Shabana second trailer:

Taapsee’s intense training in the mixed martial arts is what we got to see in the first trailer of the film. But in this one we got to see more punch and action sequences done by other cast members of the film too. Prithviraj said about the film, “All the fight in the film is because of my character, and that is all I can say.”

Before sharing this new trailer, Taapsee took to Twitter and shared, “You know the promotions are on full swing when u start catching early morning flights. To Delhi for The New Trailer Of Naam Shabana! 👊🏼.” The 49-year-old Akshay too took to his Twitter handle to say, “Are you guys ready for another peek into the life of Shabana? New #NaamShabanaTrailer will be out tomorrow at 12 noon. Stay tuned!”

See Naam Shabana cast Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar’s tweets:

Want to know how Shabana became a part of Team Baby?Watch the new #NaamShabanaTrailer to know Her Story Before Baby! http://t.co/ldbPfEJR9s — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2017

Also see Naam Shabana first trailer:

Naam Shabana is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 31.The movie is produced by Neeraj Pandey.

