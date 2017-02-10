Naam Shabana trailer launch: How Akshay Kumar turned Taapsee Pannu into a stunt queen

Tapsee Pannu is seen in a revenge mode and since she is unpolluted by stardom, she looks very real when she plays Shabana Khan! Tapsee Pannu is seen in a revenge mode and since she is unpolluted by stardom, she looks very real when she plays Shabana Khan!

This Friday evening is dedicated to Taapsee Pannu as the trailer of Naam Shabana launched in Twitter India’s office on Friday evening. An off-shoot of Akshay Kumar’s acclaimed Baby, the film has Taapsee playing an action-oriented role of which we saw a glimpse in Baby.

After the trailer, we can confirm that it is Taapsee’s show all the way. It is full of power-packed action and on the forefront is Taapsee herself. She even leaves Akshay Kumar, the king of action, craving for stunts as she balances everything on her slender but capable shoulders.

On the sidelines of Naam Shabana trailer launch, here is a quick chat we had with Bollywood’s new stunt queen. Taapsee says, “My character in this film is very strong, and I am seen doing a lot of action, but personally I have never even slapped a man before! So this character was totally out of my comfort zone!”

You will see Tapsee in full-on form. In fact, the actor said no two action scenes in Naam Shabana are similar, “Not a single action sequence is same. I have trained for taekwondo and Mixed Martial Arts! I was training for two months before the shooting started.”

From ordinary to extra-ordinary, this is Shabana’s story before BABY. #NaamShabanaTrailer http://t.co/hyCCpvO4P4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 10, 2017

Tapsee Pannu has worked with Akshay Kumar before, in Baby, but this time he does a cameo and Tapsee has a meatier role. She said, “Akshay is one of the best co-actors to work with. He used to call and keeps a check on how my training was going on. He is very supportive.” When we asked her if she watched Jolly LLB 2 yet, she said, “With the kind of films he is doing, I really want to watch the film. I haven’t watched it but will watch it soon!”

The trailer is really powerful, Tapsee is seen in a revenge mode and since she is unpolluted by stardom, she looks very real when she plays Shabana Khan! We have our eyes on the film now.

