Taapsee Pannu: It’s intimidating to do action alongside Akshay Kumar

Taapsee will be seen in the lead role in Naam Shabana, which also features Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo. Taapsee will be seen in the lead role in Naam Shabana, which also features Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo.

Actress Taapsee Pannu says it is scary to do an action movie alongside Akshay Kumar as he is a force to be reckoned with in that genre. Taapsee will be seen in the lead role in Naam Shabana, which also features Akshay in an extended cameo. “I was getting trained by people Akshay had assigned for me. They were task masters. He was not present during the training period so I don’t know how he is on ground. “But he sets the expectation meter very high and it is very intimidating to do an action film where he also is a part of the film as people expect that level of action,” Taapsee told PTI.

She says filming the Shivam Nair-directed movie was definitely a challenge but her training helped her a lot while performing the action sequences. This is the second time Taapsee has worked with Akshay, they have previously done “Baby” together and she is all praise for the Airlift star. “He is the calmest person I have ever met. He doesn’tget angry. He is extremely calm in contrary to the image that he has on a screen of an action star. One thing which is common between him and his films is that his sense of humour.

“The kind of films he chooses sets the standard high for actors. I look up to to the lifestyle he follows, the way he conducts himself and the causes he supports are really good,” she says. Taapsee believes having Akshay on board is going to help the film grab eyeballs.

Also Read: This Salman Khan video proves he is ageing backwards. Watch video

“The presence of Akshay in both the trailer and the film helps as he is a big star. His presence is it on the poster, in the trailer or the film is going to benefit.” Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film is a spin-off from the 2015 film “Baby” with Taapsee reprising her role as Shabana. Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Prithviraj Sukumaran are

in the supporting roles. The film is set for March 31 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now