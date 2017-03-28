Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu encourages women to learn self-defence

Naam Shabana: It’s time for us to be responsible for our own safety and learn to protect ourselves. Naam Shabana: It’s time for us to be responsible for our own safety and learn to protect ourselves.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for playing powerful characters in films like “Baby”, “Pink” and in her forthcoming “Naam Shabana”, says women should take responsibility for their own safety and learn the act of self-defence. The actress also features in Culture Machine’s latest video in the Unblushed series on Blush channel titled “Unblushed Taapsee| #HitBack”, where she talks about how it is important for girls to be unapologetic about how they dress up and the lifestyle they lead.

“It’s time for us to be responsible for our own safety and learn to protect ourselves. The video resonates with me and I am glad to be a part of something so powerful, something I hope every woman will understand and act upon,” Tapsee said in a statement.

She also believes that women possess great power in form of strength and vulnerability. “Though we do not have as much muscle power as of a man, god has compensated that with our strong sixth sense. If you are facing physical abuse, instead of thinking like a victim, use your presence of mind to deal with the situation. That’s all that matter — the power of the mind, more than the body,” Taapsee told IANS.

Taapsee started her career in 2010 with Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, and then acted in various south Indian films. She made her debut in Bollywood with “Chashme Baddoor” in 2013. However, she was noticed for her action-packed performance in “Baby”, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Her character in “Baby” is what has resulted in its spin-off “Naam Shabana”, produced by Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair and releasing on March 31.

Also Read: Veeram actor Divina: Kunal Kapoor has great understanding of cinema and should direct a film

Taapsee says “the film could have been called ‘Naam Subham’ also”.”I mean the film has got nothing to do with gender because the girl Shabana was equally well trained that of a male spy,” she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now