After Naam Shabana makes a spy out of Taapsee Pannu, get ready for a Baby sequel

Taapsee Pannu trained herself in mixed martial arts and Kudo along with Krav Maga for her role in Naam Shabana Taapsee Pannu trained herself in mixed martial arts and Kudo along with Krav Maga for her role in Naam Shabana

Tapsee Pannu is super busy with back-to-back films. While her The Ghazi Attack continues to get acclaim, the actor is already promoting her upcoming film Naam Shabana, in which she will be seen doing a lot of action. And it seems her inspiration is none other than her co-star from the film, Akshay Kumar.

Taapsee Pannu is playing the lead in the film and had to train in mixed martial arts and Kudo along with Krav Maga for her role. She is not the only one seen kicking some backside in the film, Akshay in an extend cameo will be seen giving her a helping hand. But if it has to be one action star she looks upto, who would it be? “I am doing action in the film, and when it comes to martial arts, Akshay sir is the best in our country. Thus if I have to look upto someone for action, at all, it has to be him.” She further added, “It is my privilege to do so many stunts in a film of which he is also a part.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Talking about the film, Akshay who just completed his part of the shoot, said, “This film is different and special. We have seen a number of films in Bollywood about missions and how they complete it, but this film is about the making of a spy. This is what we have not seen till date.”

Naam Shabana is a spy thriller directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia. The film is a spin-off of the 2015 film Baby and will see Taapsee Pannu reprising her role as Shabana.

The film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was seen earlier in Aiyya and Aurangzeb. The actor said about his role in Naam Shabana, “All the fight in the film is because of my character, and that is all I can say.”

Also read: Naam Shabana trailer: Taapsee Pannu’s action, Akshay Kumar’s punchline keeps you hooked. Watch video

Neeraj Pandey said Tapsee’s seven to eight-minute sequence in Baby took everyone by surprise. “That’s why we decided to give the story an arc,” he said adding that’s a prequel of Baby and he already has a sequel of the film in his mind and it will happen soon. Naam Shabana akso stars Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. The movie is scheduled to release on March 31.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd