Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu is breaking bones like a boss in the sizzle video

Naam Shabana’s trailer is just round the corner but before it arrives, its makers have come up with something interesting. They have given the audience a glimpse of the film through a special ‘sizzle’ video. The clip has several on location shots and behind-the-scenes where we see lead actor Taapsee Pannu undergoing extensive training for her character.

While in other fancy films you might have seen her holding expensive bags and bouquets of flowers, in Naam Shabana she will be seen holding guns, breaking glasses and kicking and punching all the bad man around her. The film is a spin-off to Taapsee’s character from the 2015 film Baby, and is being called its prequel.

While she is busy with her training, we also catch a glimpse of actor Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in the video. Akshay, who reprises his role from Baby, had shared a new poster from the film, along with a caption, “Shabana reminds me of a famous quote, “The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying!” Sharing the #NaamShabanaPoster, more soon‬.”

Baby is one of the most important films in Taapsee Pannu’s career as it got her much recognition. After Pink, Taapsee has been making some impressive choices in her career, with upcoming films like Naam Shabana and The Ghazi Attack. Meanwhile, she is prepping up for the release of her upcoming film, Runningshadi.com, co-starring Amit Sadh.

Well, it seems like Taapsee is taking her new found image of an ‘action queen’ seriously. We wonder what sonakshi Sinha, who surprised her fans with Akira and Force 2, has to say about it.

