Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu thinks women make ‘bloody good’ spies

Taapsee Pannu is all set to break some bones in her next film, Naam Shabana, in which she plays a spy. While we think she has done her onscreen job quite well, the actor feels every woman is a “bloody good” spy. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Bond may have had the gadgets but women make ‘bloody good spies’ coz they can multitask n hav a better understanding of emotions,” along with a new still from the film.

In an exclusive interview to indianexpress.com, Taapsee spoke about reprising her role of Shabana Khan, “The response that my character received in Baby made the filmmakers plan an entire film based on Shabana aka Meera. Frankly, there was no sequel or prequel.”

The actor says that this film is a perfect example of how audience reaction can change the way a filmmaker thinks.

Check out what Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu has to say about Naam Shabana:

Naam Shabana is a spin-off of 2015 release, Baby, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film directed by Shivam Nair stars Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role as Ajay Singh Rajput in a special appearance. Manoj Bajpayee dons the role of Shabana’s handler, while Anupam Kher will once again play Om Prakash Shukla. Prithviraj will be portraying the high-value target that seems to be Shabana’s first mission.

The film will release in its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions as well. The Tamil one has been titled Nathaan Shabhana, while the Telugu is called Nene Shabana.

With Taapsee being the of Naam Shabana, it seems filmmakers are trying to cash in on her popularity down south too, where she kick-started her acting career, before making it big in Bollywood. Naam Shabana will release on March 31.

