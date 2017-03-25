Naam Shabana song Zubi Zubi: Taapsee Pannu’s mission is clear in the catchy number. Watch video

Naam Shabana song Zubi Zubi: Taapse pannu song is a hint at what’s her mission in the film. Naam Shabana song Zubi Zubi: Taapse pannu song is a hint at what’s her mission in the film.

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Naam Shabana, which is a spin off of Akshay Kumar’s film Baby. Even with her minor role in Baby, she managed to stir enough action for Neeraj Pandey to make a full-fledged movie based solely on her character of Shabana Khan.

The team released their new song, titled “Zubi Zubi,” which is a revised version of the hit song “Zoo Zoo Zoobie Zooby” from the Mithun Chakraborty’s 1987 film Dance Dance. Seeing its video, it seems that Shabana has been assigned a mission inside a disco bar. Also she is probably not aware (or maybe she is) but she is being watched closely. When she enters a disco and picks up her mask, as an unknown hand picks up another, that creates enough curiosity for us to continue watching the song.

2017 has already given us some hit recreated tracks like “The Humma Song” in OK Jaanu and “Tamma Tamma Again” in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. But this stand out as as the makers have not changed anything much about the original song. With the same beats, it has been resung by Sukriti Kakar, with modern instruments. The only thing that has changed is the subject of the song. In the Mithun Chakraborty song we witnessed a helpless woman dancing to please Amrish Puri, and in Naam Shabana, Taapsee is out there to complete her mission.

While everyone is busy shaking their hips to the tunes of the song, Taapsee remains focused on her mission and does not, all of a sudden, break her character and get on the dance floor. She probably got distracted one time that’s when Akshay Kumar came along only to make her get back to her mission she has been assigned.

In Naam Shabana, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cameo. Its other cast includes Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles. The film is set to release on March 31.

Meanwhile enjoy the old song too.

Which one did you like more?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd