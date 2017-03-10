Naam Shabana song Zinda: Taapsee Pannu represents self-motivation in every frame, watch video

Taapsee Pannu in Zinda is surely today’s perfect representation of what a woman can achieve when she puts her mind to it. Taapsee Pannu in Zinda is surely today’s perfect representation of what a woman can achieve when she puts her mind to it.

Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana is one of the most awaited films this year and the trailer has already recieved amazing reviews that have kept her fans on their toes. In the new song Zinda, she will be seen in full swing. The Pink actor has done some incredibly hard work to convince us with her actions. Shabana is a woman who falls but still finds her way back and gives herself new hope.

Having gone through an intense two-month long training to ace her stunts and moves, Taapsee is surely today’s perfect representation of what a woman can achieve when she puts her mind to it.

The song, Zinda is self motivating in every kind of way. The character is seen mentally telling herself to hold it all together, not with dialogues but with lyrics and expressions. The only time she is seen in a warm company is when she sits down to eat her meal in front of her mother who gets worried on seeing her scars. She is probably unaware that her daughter is training herself to be a spy.

Naam Shabana will be a sequel of Akshay Kumar’s film Baby.

Watch: Naam Shabana : Zinda Video Song | Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Taher Shabbir I Sunidhi , Rochak

Neeraj Pandey had said to indianexpress.com , “I remember sharing this idea of a spinoff with the principal crew and cast and the one thing that struck me was that everyone was extremely positive and inquisitive about what all could be done with it. Each one of us felt that this was that just needed to be told.”

