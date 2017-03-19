Naam Shabana song Dil Hua Besharam: This dance number in Taapsee Pannu film looks bland. Watch video

Naam Shabana’s Dil Hua Besharam is a party number. Naam Shabana’s Dil Hua Besharam is a party number.

The much awaited action film, Naam Shabana, is on its way to the theatres. Before the film hits the screens, the makers are doing all that it takes to keep the audience hooked. While its dialogue promos and trailers have been able to keep the hype around the film high, its songs, on the other hand, have not been able to create the kind of response the makers would have imagined. The film’s new song “Dil Hua Besharam” just got released today. The track was launched by Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and other leading actors during its promotions in Delhi on Sunday.

The song “Dil Hua Besharam” is a peppy dance number, which reminds us a lot about “Manali Trance” from The Shaukeens. But that’s just about its treatment. The video, otherwise, is just too bland and without any spice, despite Elli Avram and Shibani Dandekar’s sizzling moves. However, it is too early to comment, as the plot of the film and the relevance of the song is yet to be revealed, when the film will finally release on March 31.

The new song has been written by Kumaar, music has been composed by Meet Brothers and it has been sung by Aditi Singh Sharma, whose last outing as a playback singer was “Rang Laal” from Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Force 2.

Watch Naam Shabana’s song Dil Hua Besharam:

Naam Shabana, directed by Shivam Nair, stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film is a journey of how a normal girl named Shabana turns into an Indian spy. The film is a spinoff of its prequel Baby, which released in 2015. While Baby was based on Akshay Kumar’s character, Taapsee’s appearance of mere 20 minutes in the film was appreciated so much, that the filmmakers made an entire feature film on her single character. Apart from Taapsee and Akshay, Naam Shabana also stars Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee, who reprise their characters from Baby. South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is the new edition to the starcast, who plays a negative role in the film.

