Naam Shabana: Akshay Kumar shares the new poster of Taapsee Pannu film with a glaring message. See pic

A new poster of Naam Shabana has released, which introduces us to lead actor Taapsee Pannu’s character. But more than that, it also gives a glimpse of other actors in the film including Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The poster has been shared by Akshay Kumar, who will play a cameo in the film. Along with the poster, he wrote, “Shabana reminds me of a famous quote, “The only time a woman is helpless is when her nail polish is drying!” Sharing the #NaamShabanaPoster, more soon‬.”

Well, even we believe so as the poster clearly shows Taapsee Pannu in a new light. We have seen Taapsee fighting the law in last year’s blockbuster Pink and even packing some punches in Baby alongside Akshay. But with her next flick, Naam Shabana, the actor is going to show her ruthlessly brutal side as she would perform some serious action and take on her enemies in the film.

Earlier, Akshay shared the first look and wrote, “Get ready to see the awesomeness of Taapsee in Naam Shabana on 31st March, 2017. This film belongs to you Baby!!” Naam Shabana, is directed by Shivam Nair. It is a prequel to Taapsee’s first Bollywood hit film Baby.

At present, Taapsee Pannu is juggling between multiple projects. Apart from Naam Shabana, the 29-year-old will be seen in The Ghazi Attack, an underwater war film about the immense courage and undying patriotism of the men onboard the Indian submarine S-21.

The other film that the Pink actor would be seen in, is Runningshaadi.com. Co-starring Amit Sadh, the film is scheduled for February 17 release. Taapsee credits this film for making her fall in love with acting.

You know where she belongs, but you don’t know her journey! #NaamShabanaPoster pic.twitter.com/r6sWAltPrs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 5, 2017

She said, “It was during the making of Runningshaadi.com that I fell in love with my profession. Back when I was doing more Tamil and Telugu films, I did Chashme Baddoor, and I realised what it was like to speak my own language, Hindi, before the camera. And with Runningshaadi.com, I understood how much I can do with language and its nuances and use my body language to its full potential.”

