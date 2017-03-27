Not just Naam Shabana, Neeraj Pandey planning 4 more Baby spin-offs

Naam Shabana: Neeraj Pandey is the producer of the film. Naam Shabana: Neeraj Pandey is the producer of the film.

After making Naam Shabana, a spin-off of 2015 release Baby, Neeraj Pandey has dropped a major hint that he is planning to make films focussed on other pivotal characters played by Rana Daggubati, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa. The director-producer says there is a potential to explore the backstory of each of the characters. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Anupam Kher spoke about how he would love to be a part of a spin-off which is based on his character of Shukla. “A character from a film (Baby) being transformed into a full-fledged commercial film, this gives me an optimistic hope that one day they will also make Naam Shukla. I would like to know from Neeraj (Pandey) why Shukla wears a wig,” the actor said.

However, when we asked Manoj Bajpayee if he is keen to explore the back story of his character, the actor did not seem impressed with the idea. He said, “I would rather do a whole new film with Neeraj. Why would we want to rework on the same thing again and again? I think one story is already good and it sets an example.”

Taapsee said the existence of Naam Shabana is a perfect example of how the audience can influence the filmmakers to make a film “else it has never happened that a maker plans to make an entire film on a character which existed on-screen for just 20 minutes.”

Also read | Anupam Kher: After Naam Shabana, I hope they make Naam Shukla

Naam Shabana explores the backstory of Taapsee’s secret agent character. She will be seen in an all-new action avatar, performing daredevil stunts and power-packed sequences. While Baby was directed by Neeraj, Naam Shabana has been directed by Shivam Nair. The film is set to release on March 31.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd