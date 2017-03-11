Naam Shabana most obvious step for Baby franchise: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey says Baby was an organic step to make Naam Shabana and build a franchise. Neeraj Pandey says Baby was an organic step to make Naam Shabana and build a franchise.

In Baby, the screen time for Taapsee Pannu’s character Shabana was a tight 20 minutes. Now Naam Shabana — a spin-off of the 2015 film — will tell Shabana’s story. Producer Neeraj Pandey says it was an organic step to build a franchise.

Talking about Taapsee’s character, Pandey said in a statement: “Taapsee as Shabana in Baby left an indelible impression on audiences. It seemed important to share more about the character. Naam Shabana is the most obvious yet innovative step to take to build the Baby franchise.”

In Baby, Taapsee was presented in a no-nonsense avatar, and her character was noticed in the ensemble cast.

Like Baby, even Naam Shabana has a strong ensemble cast and sees much of the big guns of the 2015 movie making a comeback.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Returning to the screen are Akshay Kumar playing Ajay Singh Rajput, Anupam Kher playing Shukla Ji and Danny Denzongpa playing Feroze Khan. Joining the cast for this edition are Manoj Bajpayee and Prithviraj.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films, and produced by Friday Filmworks, the movie is directed by Shivam Nair. It is releasing on March 31.

Also read: Naam Shabana song Zinda: Taapsee Pannu represents self-motivation in every frame, watch video

Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana is one of the most awaited films this year and the trailer has already recieved amazing reviews that have kept her fans on their toes. The Pink actor has done some incredibly hard work to convince us with her actions. Shabana is a woman who falls but still finds her way back and gives herself new hope. Having gone through an intense two-month long training to ace her stunts and moves, Taapsee is surely today’s perfect representation of what a woman can achieve when she puts her mind to it.

With inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd