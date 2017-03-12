Naam Shabana making: Taapsee Pannu wasn’t sure if she would survive all the punches, watch videos

Taapsee Pannu’s physical training sessions before shooting Naam Shabana looks impressive. Taapsee Pannu’s physical training sessions before shooting Naam Shabana looks impressive.

Taapsee Pannu is awaiting the release of her film Naam Shabana, India’s first ever spin-off featuring a leading lady. The movie is all set to hit the screens on March 31 and Taapsee has been busy promoting the film. She has earlier spoken about how tough the stunt sequences in the film were and how it was physically taxing. With the release of her training video, one can see the amount of work that has gone into the stunt choreography and performance.

Taapsee shared this on her Twitter page and said, “The blood and sweat that went in the making of this SPY #NaamShabana.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The punches, kicks and blocks are all real, says the stunt choreographer of the film. Taapsee is seen performing elbow jabs, high kicks, painful looking punches with ease. It all looks quite real and plausible. If one remembers Baby, the parent movie of Naam Shabana, it was also welcomed warmly for its realistic approach towards fight sequences and stunts in general. And it looks like Taapsee didn’t think she will come of the training alive. She is seen perspiring and taking deep breaths as she said, “If I stay alive after two more weeks, I shall see you at the shoot and then in the theatres, with Naam Shabana.”

Watch | Glimpses of Naam Shabana

The blood and sweat that went in the making of this SPY #NaamShabana http://t.co/6IoPQVyvC7 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 10, 2017

And it’s a wrap! India’s first ever ‘spin off’ to show you making of a SPY! Come witness the thrill, 31st March 2017http://t.co/hyCCpvO4P4 pic.twitter.com/oiPDV84dn4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 21, 2017

Taapsee also shared another video, titled Agency Ka Agenda and said, “She is badass! Come n meet her in theatres near u on 31st March! #NaamShabana”

In this video we saw how she was inducted into the agency by Manoj Bajpayee.

Also read | Naam Shabana song Zinda: Taapsee Pannu represents self-motivation in every frame, watch video

The movie is set before the time of Baby and the plot revolves around Shabana Khan and what led to her induction into the secret intelligence agency. It also stars Akshay Kumar in a special appearance. Produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, directed by Shivam Nair, audience have high expectations of this film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd