Espionage genre needs responsible handling, says Naam Shabana director

Films on intelligence agencies attract the audience for their thrilling content, but the subject needs to be handled responsibly, says Shivam Nair who has helmed the forthcoming movie Naam Shabana.

Naam Shabana is a spin-off on Baby, which told a gripping tale of a group of secret agents on a mission to eliminate terrorists. Actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing an undercover agent in the movie, and she has undergone rigorous training sessions to perform action stunts.

Talking about it, Nair said in a statement: “The espionage genre requires a precise treatment to it when brought to life on celluloid. The plot needs to be in sync with the functioning and mechanisms of real life elements involved.

“A lot of in-depth research and understanding goes into the sketching of each character and their complexities. For a director, it is a very responsible subject to cater to as it involves depicting the country’s security apparatus.”

In an exclusive interview to indianexpress.com, Taapsee had spoken about reprising her role of Shabana Khan, “The response that my character received in Baby made the filmmakers plan an entire film based on Shabana aka Meera. Frankly, there was no sequel or prequel.”

The movie, produced by Neeraj Pandey and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films, will release on March 31.

Bollywood has had films like Ek Tha Tiger, Special 26, Phantom and Force 2, which look into the life of spies.

Apart from Naam Shabana this year, the audience can look forward to Tiger Zinda Hai in the same genre.

