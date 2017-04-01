Naam Shabana box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar film gets average opening

Naam Shabana box office collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film saw a slow start but the movie might perform well after a spread of word. Naam Shabana box office collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film saw a slow start but the movie might perform well after a spread of word.

Naam Shabana has been received well by the critics and the celebrities. The movie has been garnering positive reviews but this Taapsee Pannu-Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed a slow start at the box office. According to the reports, on its first day at the box office, the movie saw an average occupancy of 15% in the morning shows. It is being expected that the movie might perform well in the evening shows after a positive spread of word from the movie goers. In comparison to other markets, Hyderabad and Gujarat have contributed more to the first day collections of the movie.

Just like another women-centric film, Phillauri, which released last week, Naam Shabana, too is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on Friday.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the total number of screens the film has got in India. “#NaamShabana India screen count: 2100 screens,” he tweeted. Also, the film in which Taapsee essays the role of a spy will be released across 37 countries — including non-traditional markets — on 354 screens worldwide.

“It’s rare that Indian films see the light of the day in non-traditional markets. With ‘Naam Shabana’, we are overwhelmed to have the film releasing across 37 countries. We are glad to have set a benchmark for other female-oriented films with such a wide scale of exposure,” Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Big Entertainment, said in a statement.

In the US, the movie will release in 82 screens; in UAE, it will be shown on 43 screens; followed by 28 screens in Britain and 21 screens in Australia. Some of the non-traditional markets that it is being released in are Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Maldives, Germany, Belgium, and Surinam.

It was Taapsee Pannu’s eight-minute sequence in Baby that so impressed the makers that they decided to make a full-fledged film with her. Now, whether her action-packed avatar will be appreciated by the audience or not, only time will tell.

