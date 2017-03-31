Naam Shabana audience reaction: Taapsee Pannu film inspires viewers

Naam Shabana audience reaction: This much awaited Taapsee Pannu film has released in a theatre near to you. Naam Shabana audience reaction: This much awaited Taapsee Pannu film has released in a theatre near to you.

The much awaited Taapsee Pannu film, a spin-off of Baby, Naam Shabana has released in a theatre near to you. The film received great reviews by celebrities and today we went to a cinema house in western Mumbai for audience reactions, and here’s what they have to say about the film. “The film is on Taapsee’s shoulders and she has done a great job, her transformation in the film is very inspiring. Great movie, I would give it full five stars,” said a man who watched the film’s first-day-first-show.

A couple who watched the film told us, “The action in the film is great, Akshay Kumar, as usual, has performed brilliantly! Our favourite part in the film was when Taapsee was preparing to take up her role! We suggest everyone should watch this film at least once.” A group of students who came to watch the film told us, “The film is really good, and it it better than Baby. Taapsee Pannu has acted really well, and she is also looking good! We would give it three and a half stars.”

A young film enthusiastic told us, “The movie was good but the character development was not good and it was a loud film. It again stated that a woman needs a man to help her. But otherwise it is an okay film, I would give it three stars.”

A group of girls who came to watch the movie told us, “The film is good and Taapsee teaches us the value of self defence through this movie. We love Taapsee for her powerful roles, first in Pink and now this! We are looking forward for Judwa 2 also now!”

