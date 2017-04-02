Naam Shabana actor Anupam Kher takes his morning walk friends for Poorna, and their reactions are priceless

Anupam Kher spent his Sunday with a few underprivileged children, took to a mall to watch Poorna. Anupam Kher spent his Sunday with a few underprivileged children, took to a mall to watch Poorna.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher had a fine Sunday morning as he chose to take a few underprivileged children to show them the recently released film Poorna. In a video that was posted on his Twitter account, the Naam Shabana actor was seen guiding a handful of kids towards a mall and their reaction on entering the zone was priceless.

“I took my morning walk friends, (#StreetChildren) to show #Poorna. They were entering a mall 4 d 1st time. There reactions are PRICELESS.:),” he said on Twitter.

The biopic Poorna is based on the true story of Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. The film has been heavily applauded by various celebrities in the Bollywood industry and is one of the films that is bound to inspire children who belong to underprivileged families. Poorna herself comes from a family that does not have any kind of special advantage. The story is bound to inspire many children and adults across the world.

I took my morning walk friends, (#StreetChildren) to show #Poorna. They were entering a mall 4 d 1st time. There reactions are PRICELESS.:) pic.twitter.com/ZiMVALBrR4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 2, 2017

Anupam Kher is one Bollywood actor who is actively involved with charity and social work. He also runs his own organisation, Anupam Kher Foundation, that aims to maximise the future opportunities for children from less privileged background by promoting and advocating good quality education.

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently featured in Taapsee Pannu film Naam Shabana as Om Prakash Shukla. His character is a kind of person who hates taking any risks. He is a pessimist and figures the safest way of all. He is a technological expert and is the best at his work. Shuklaji’s shared a very different equation with Ajay (Akshay Kumar) in Baby, and Naam Shabana is its spin-off. The film is running successfully at the theatres right now.

