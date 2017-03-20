Anupam Kher: Akshay Kumar is extremely humble

Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar have worked together in as many as 20 films. Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar have worked together in as many as 20 films.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has Akshay Kumar to thank for his fitter frame. Anupam is seen in a slimmer avatar in Naam Shabana. “Akshay Kumar is extremely humble and doesn’t let people know how much he does things for others. He has a lot to do with my looking fitter and better today. He has prodded me to take up a better lifestyle,” Anupam said here during a promotional event for the movie.

Anupam and Akshay have worked together in as many as 20 films. Naam Shabana is touted as India’s first spin-off based on Taapsee Pannu’s character in “Baby”, in which Anupam had essayed Shukla ji. The forthcoming movie is grabbing eyeballs for its action-packed promos and the audience is gearing up for a thrilling film based on an undercover agent. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film will release on March 31.

Meanwhile, Praising women for their sixth sense, Akshay Kumar says they are best spies in the world and all husbands would agree with him. The 49-year-old actor, who will be seen in a cameo in the upcoming spy action film, Naam Shabana with Taapsee Pannu in the lead, says women are blessed with this extra capability.

“According to international agencies like the CIA or Mossad, women are the best spies in the world. You can even ask any husband and no, this is not a joke, it is a fact. We men are very good with gadgets. But women have an inbuilt antenna in them. Taapsee has it too. I don’t know how they do it but they find out things in a snap. It is the best-kept secret,” Akshay told reporters here.

