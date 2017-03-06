Naam Shabana: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu celebrate Anupam Kher’s birthday with song and dance. Watch video

Akshay Kumar celebrates Anupam Kher’s birthday. Akshay Kumar celebrates Anupam Kher’s birthday.

Anupam Kher is turning 62 on March 7. In a pre-birthday celebration, the team of Naam Shabana, including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and others threw an early birthday bash for the actor. Akshay, who has worked with the veteran actor in many films, shared a short video from the sets of the shoot and wrote, “A team that eats together stays together. From Team #Baby to now Team #NaamShabana, happiest birthday to our Shukla ji.” Anupam reprises his role of Om Prakash Shukla in Naam Shabana, which is the spin-off of the 2015 release Baby.

Anupam, who was overwhelmed with this small surprise, shared his joy on Twitter. He wrote, “It is a great feeling to be wished #HappyBirthDay one day in advance. But don’t forget to wish me tomorrow just because you did it today.” Akshay and Anupam will be sharing the screen space in Naam Shabana. They will also appear in the Khiladi Kumar’s upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha starring Bhumi Pednekar.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Apart from films, Anupam made his debut on short films with recent release, Kheer, by Terribly Tiny Talkies. The film released on Valentine’s Day and received an amazing response over the internet.

Watch | Akshay Kumar shares Anupam Kher’s birthday celebration video:

A team that eats together stays together 🙌🏻 From Team #Baby to now Team #NaamShabana, happiest birthday to our Shukla ji 😁@AnupamPkher pic.twitter.com/GYHoxTaZ8n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017

In fact, the veteran actor will also appear in a television series, The Indian Detective, for which he extensively shot in the Cape Town. In the series, he plays the role of stand-up comedian Russell Peters’ fan.

Also read | Naam Shabana: Taapsee Pannu thinks women make ‘bloody good’ spies

As far as Naam Shabana is concerned, leading South star Prithviraj Sukumaran will be portraying the high-value target that seems to be Shabana aka Taapsee’s first mission.

The film, which will release in three languages – Tamil, Telegu and Hindi — has been directed by Shivam Nair, who has earlier directed films like Bhaag Johnny, Ahista Ahista and many others. The film will release at the theatres on March 31.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd