Naagin actor Mouni Roy set to romance Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma after Gold?

Mouni Roy the actor who was recently given the Face of the Year award, is popular for television shows. After the success of Naagin, the actor is also set for her Bollywood debut with none other than Akshay Kumar in the movie titled Gold. But if recent reports are to be believed, Mouni also has another film in her kitty. Yes, she has reportedly been approached for a film called Raat Baaki. Interestingly, Salman Khan plans to launch Aayush Sharma, his brother-in-law in the same film.

So finally Salman is ready to show some love for his fan girl Mouni? It looks like it. An official confirmation on the same is awaited, but a report by DNA says the buzz is high. Though many Mouni Roy’s fans always believed that Salman Khan would launch her sooner or later. In fact, in an earlier interview, DNA quoted a source who said, “Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions.” The buzz is also high that Mouni might be in Dabangg 3 too.

But Mouni Roy knows well that all fame and love she is enjoying today is because of the television industry, and thus her plans are clear that she will never ditch the small screen. With all these Bollywood projects, many must be wondering that as soon as Mouni enters the glamorous showbiz world, she may quit the television industry. But in her interview with HT, she assured that she will never hurt her TV fans.

Mouni Roy is all on to turn around to the small screen industry. She recently confirmed that she will remain devoted to TV because it is through this industry that she rose to fame and reached the stage where she is today. In the interview, Mouni has spoken about her successful television career and whether she’ll continue to work or not after doing Bollywood movies.

When Mouni Roy was about her work on smallscreen post her Bollywood outing, she said, “Of course. Like I said, TV has given me my life. I want to do films because I love cinema and love what I do. I want to explore what I can do in terms of picking up a character and living it to the fullest in a film. But yes, TV has given me everything. I want to stick with good old soaps.”

Well all this is a very good news for Mouni Roy fans!

