Mystery man spotted with Navya Naveli Nanda was Jaaved Jaafferi’s son? See photos

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Nanda and the dearest one of her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya, was recently swamped by paparazzi who caught her as she stepped out of a Mumbai theatre after a supposed movie date with a mysterious guy. But the surprising fact was that instead of Navya, this mysterious guy ran to cover his face with his t-shirt. Till now, we were under the impression that he must be a commoner who didn’t want to hog headlines because of his alleged date. But now, if reports are to be believed, he is Mizaan, Jaaved Jaafferi’s son. Well, who would have guessed.

We even found out that the two hang out with the same circle of friends, and hence the closeness. However, it will be really unfair to link up the two in a romantic relationship considering they have been hinting at a friendship and have only been spotted chilling at a movie theatre. What’s even more cuter is that when Mizaan was running to hide his face, Navya could not help laughing as she saw her friend struggling to cover his identity.

While Mizaan has already made plans to debut in Bollywood, Navya is busy stealing the show with her trendy looks and is hitting headlines every time she steps out or makes an appearance in public.

She is in Mumbai for a short time, since she is pursuing her studies in the US, which is probably the reason why the two are catching up so much.

